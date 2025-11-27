Chhattisgarh: Court sentences labour inspector to 3 years' RI for bribery

Jashpur, Nov 27 (PTI) A court in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district has sentenced a labour inspector to three years' rigorous imprisonment for accepting a bribe in 2019, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Thursday.

The court found Suresh Kurre, then posted in the office of Labour Officer in the district, guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act on Wednesday.

Besides handing down a prison sentence, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him, the ACB said in a statement.

Kurre was accused of demanding Rs 1.90 lakh to clear a pending bill of Rs 6.30 lakh related to an employment training course conducted by an NGO for the labour department in September 2019.

On receiving a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught him red-handed while accepting Rs 40,000 as the first installment on October 14, 2019.

The charge sheet was filed before the special court for PC Act cases on June 26, 2020.