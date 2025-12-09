Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Sao flags off 22-day 'Swadeshi Sankalp Yatra'

Raipur, Dec 9 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao on Tuesday flagged off 'Swadeshi Sankalp Yatra' in state capital Raipur, calling it a significant step towards building a self-reliant and developed India through the promotion of locally-made goods.

Organised by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Chhattisgarh, the 22-day yatra aims to create a positive state-wide environment in support of indigenous products, an official statement said.

The yatra, which was flagged off from Telibandha pond here, will cover the entire state in 22 days.

Sao urged people of the state to adopt and promote "swadeshi" (indigenous) products, saying this would contribute directly to making both Chhattisgarh and the nation self-reliant.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy CM said the campaign is crucial for spreading the message of swadeshi to every household with the larger goal of ensuring a prosperous and strong India.

This resolve to embrace indigenous products will make us self-reliant and independent. It will also play a decisive role in restoring the glory of Bharat Mata, he said.

Sao also participated in a bike rally held on the occasion.

BJP MLA Motilal Sahu, CAIT vice-president Amar Parwani, Raipur Development Authority chairman Nandkumar Sahu and others were present. PTI TKP NP