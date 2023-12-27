Chhattisgarh DGP orders vigil on state borders to stop illegal transportation of paddy

Raipur, Dec 27 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Director General of Police Ashok Juneja on Wednesday asked all range Inspector Generals of Police and Superintendents of Police to keep strict vigil on the state borders to prevent illegal transportation of paddy from outside.

He was speaking at a virtual meeting of senior police officials to review the law and order situation in the state, said an official release here.

Juneja instructed the police officials to coordinate with district collectors and form joint teams for taking effective action to stop illegal transportation of paddy.

He also asked the SPs to keep a close watch on the people involved in criminal activities and hooliganism and take action against illegal liquor sale, gambling, betting, narcotics trade and chain-snatchings.

He also asked the officials to increase police patrolling and deploy adequate police force at crowded places like hotels, markets and temples to maintain law and order during New Year celebrations. PTI COR KRK