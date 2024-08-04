Chhattisgarh DGP set to retire on Monday given 6-month extension

Raipur, Aug 4 (PTI) The tenure of Chhattisgarh Director General of Police Ashok Juneja, who was set to retire on Monday, has been extended by six months, an official said.

Juneja, a 1989 batch Indian Police Service officer, will now superannuate on February 3 next year, the official said.

The extension was granted by the Chhattisgarh government under provisions of All India Service (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules in public interest after approval from the Union government, he added.

Juneja was appointed as acting DGP of the state on November 11, 2021 and was made full time DGP on August 5, 2022. PTI COR BNM