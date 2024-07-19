Chhattisgarh: Directorate of Health Services official, block medical officer held for bribery

Raipur, Jul 19 (PTI) Two government officials were arrested on Friday by the Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly seeking and accepting bribes in Chhattisgarh's Raipur and Dantewada districts.

ACB additional superintendent of police Chandresh Thakur identified the arrested persons as assistant director Suraj Kumar Nag, who is attached to the office of the joint director of the Directorate of Health Services in Nava Raipur, and Block Medical Officer Dr Venu Gopal Rao, who is posted in Dantewada.

"Nag had sought a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for approval of her study leave. Rao sought Rs 15,000 from a travel agency owner to clear bills related to two vehicles. The two were caught red-handed while accepting bribes. They were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act," the official said. PTI COR BNM