Chhattisgarh Dy CM Sharma accuses Congress of double standards on voter roll revisions

Raipur, Sep 9 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Tuesday hit out at the Congress over its 'vote theft' rally held in Bilaspur, calling it an example of "double standards".

While the Congress was protesting in the name of "vote theft", it should not oppose the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process aimed at correcting electoral rolls, he told reporters in Nava Raipur.

Sharma presented documents citing several instances wherein individuals had allegedly registered themselves as voters by furnishing false information in his constituency Kawardha ahead of the 2023 state assembly elections.

He alleged that the manipulation was carried out under the instructions of former minister Mohammad Akbar during the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led government.

Sharma claimed irregularities in enrolling voters in Kawardha and Raipur district during the previous Congress government.

"Surprisingly, many elderly people had even submitted forms to get enrolled as voters in Kawardha ahead of the assembly elections, declaring themselves as first-time voters. Several persons who were already registered as voters in Raipur enrolled themselves as voters in Kawardha by furnishing wrong information," he said.

The way the previous (Congress) government had invented new methods for the liquor, mining and other scams, it also introduced a new way for committing the vote scam, he alleged.

A complaint has been filed with the Election Commission against those who have wrongly registered their names in the voter list in the state and now an FIR will be lodged against them, Sharma said.

Senior Congress leader Mohammad Akbar was representing Kawardha seat during the previous Congress-ruled and he was defeated by Sharma from the same seat in 2023 assembly elections.

"Why the Congress, which claims to be fighting against vote theft, is opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive aimed at rectifying the voter rolls. This reflects their double standards," Sharma said.

Now, Congress must explain how it can prevent vote theft by opposing SIR, he said.

State Congress on Tuesday held a rally in state's Bilaspur district, as a part of the party's "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" drive. PTI COR NP