Chhattisgarh DyCM seeks suggestions from Naxalites for rehabilitation policy

Jagdalpur, May 22 (PTI) Chhattisgarh deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Wednesday appealed the Naxalites to join the mainstream and even sought suggestions from them for a new rehabilitation policy upon surrender.

Sharma, who also handles the home portfolio, was speaking to reporters at Jagdalpur, the headquarters of the Naxalite-affected Bastar district.

"All doors are open for talks with the Maoists. Our government has created an environment of equality and development by providing roads, health services, water and other facilities in villages under the Niyad Nellanar scheme. We are asking them (Naxalites) for suggestions for a new rehabilitation policy, so that they can join the mainstream and contribute their bit in the development of the state as well as the country," he said. "The state government is ready to study the rehabilitation policy of any other state, but I have sought suggestions from Maoists themselves and not from officials, journalists or the common people as it is Naxalites who are going to be rehabilitated on surrender," he added.

Anti-Naxal operations and encounters were only a small part of the state government's efforts to ensure overall development of the Naxalite- affected tribal areas, Sharma said.

The home minister provided an e-mail ID -- niyadnellabastar@gmail.com -- as well as a Google form to accept suggestions. PTI COR KRK