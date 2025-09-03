Chhattisgarh: ED searches in DMF case

Raipur, Sep 3 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted fresh searches as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged misappropriation of the District Mineral Fund (DMF) in Chhattisgarh, official sources said.

At least 18 premises belonging to certain vendors, contractors and alleged middlemen are being covered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

It is alleged that a "huge" amount of DMF fund was diverted and misappropriated through the Beej Nigam (Seed Corporation) of Chhattisgarh.

DMF is a trust funded by miners that have been set up in all districts of Chhattisgarh with an aim to work for the benefit of those affected by mining related projects and activities.

The money laundering probe into the alleged DMF scam was initiated after the ED took cognisance of three FIRs registered by the Chhattisgarh Police that booked the accused on charges of siphoning off government funds by the contractors in collusion with state government officials and political executives.

The agency has earlier conducted searches in this case.