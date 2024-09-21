Chhattisgarh: Eight Naxalites surrender in Bijapur

Bijapur, Sep 21 (PTI) Eight Naxalites, three of them carrying a cumulative cash reward of Rs 11 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, a senior police official said.

The ultras, including a woman, were active in various wings of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) in Gangaloor, National Park and Usoor Pamed areas, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

"Chandar Kursam (38) was commander of Maoists' platoon no 12 and carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head. He was associated with the outlawed outfit since 2003 and was allegedly involved in the 2008 Modakpal-Tunkigutta attack (Bijapur) in which 10 personnel were killed as well as Nukanpal-Dharavaram ambush in which two jawans were killed," he said.

"Woman cadre Mangli Potam (25) was part of platoon no 2, and Aaytu Korsa (52) was head of Mankeli 'jantana sarkar' squad. Potam and Korsa carried cash rewards of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively," Yadav added.

The surrendered Naxalites were given assistance of Rs 25,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the state government's policy, it said.

He said 178 Naxalites have so far surrendered in the district so far this year, while 378 have been arrested, the SP added. PTI COR TKP BNM