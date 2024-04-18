Chhattisgarh encounter: Naxal group releases statement, gives names of 27 of 29 slain ultras

Raipur, Jan 12 (PTI) A frontal group of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) on Thursday released a statement giving the names of 27 of the 29 ultras who were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kanker in Chhattisgarh on April 16.

Advertisment

A top police official said the Naxalites were in disarray and the statement released by the frontal group was just to keep high the morale of local cadre, who have been deceived by the top leadership.

Twenty-nine Naxalites, including 15 women, were gunned down by security forces near Kalper village under Chhotebethiya police station limits. Three security personnel suffered injuries in the encounter.

The one-page statement shared on social media and attributed to Ramko Hichami, spokesperson of Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangthan, a frontal group of the proscribed outfit, claimed information was being released since some of the names of the deceased doing the rounds were incorrect.

Advertisment

The statement, which has names of 27 slain ultras, however, said the identity of two cadres was not available.

Incidentally, while the statement lists Shankar, a "divisional committee" member of the CPI(Maoist) and resident of Warangal, among the deceased, it does not mention Lalita, also a "divisional committee" member.

After the encounter, police had claimed both Shankar Rao and Lalita were among those killed.

Advertisment

Asked about the Maoist statement, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said it showed the lower rung cadres have been deserted by their senior leaders.

"Earlier it has been observed the CPI Maoist central committee /regional bureau level formations used to give such press releases on each and every issue. In Kalper encounter, the Maoist leadership couldn't even organize themselves to issue a press note. They have deceived and deserted the local cadres," he said.

Out of compulsion, KAMS has issued a press note just for the sake of the morale of the ultras, which has already hit rock bottom, the IG said.

"The local cadre must now realise the real and cruel face of the top leadership of the Maoists, which has been exploiting and abusing them for decades. It is high time local cadre shun violence and join the mainstream," Sundarraj asserted.

Police have so far identified nine of 29 killed Naxalites. PTI TKP BNM