Chhattisgarh: explosives recovered from Maoist hideout in Sukma

Sukma, Mar 19 (PTI) A cache of explosives and a Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) were recovered from a Maoist hideout in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Wednesday.

The recovery was made from a forested hill near Danteshpuram village under Bhejji police station limits on Tuesday when a joint team of the police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) and District Force was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior official said.

The operation had been launched based on inputs about the presence of Naxalites in the area, he said.

The seized items included 55 gelatin sticks, a BGL and 19 live rounds of .12 bore rifle, the police official said, adding that the security personnel returned to their base on Wednesday.

Naxalites had amassed the explosives to target security forces during patrolling in the area but their plans were foiled with this action, he said.