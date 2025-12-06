Chhattisgarh: Farmer attempts suicide after failing to get token for paddy sale

Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh), Dec 6 (PTI) A 65-year-old farmer on Saturday attempted suicide by slitting his throat in Mahasamund district after he allegedly failed to get a token required to sell paddy at the minimum support price at a cooperative society, prompting authorities to launch an inquiry.

The incident occurred this morning in Senbhatha village under the Bagbahra development block. The farmer, identified as Manbodh Gada, is in critical condition.

Gada slit his throat with a blade near his farm in the village, his son Shankar Gada told reporters.

Locals immediately informed the police, who shifted Gada to the Bagbahra Community Health Centre. In view of his critical condition, he was referred to Mahasamund Medical College, from where he was later shifted to neighbouring Raipur for further medication, officials said.

"We were trying for 2-3 days to get the token from the Choice Centre. My father didn't tell us how stressed he was. Today morning, after taking the cattle out, he went to the field and cut his throat," said Gada's son Shankar.

He claimed that they own over one acre of land and had already harvested paddy, but the token was not being issued at the choice centre due to a mobile number update issue.

According to villagers, the farmer was under pressure as he needed money urgently for his daughter's upcoming wedding.

Bagbahra Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Namita Markole said officials have reached the village and launched an inquiry.

She stated that Gada has around 1 acre of registered farmland. As per the preliminary information, he didn't visit the Khemra cooperative society (where farmers from Senbhatha can sell their paddy) for a token and was going to a choice centre.

Farmers can obtain their tokens through the mobile app and from the cooperative society or the choice centre. The exact reason for Gada not obtaining the token will be determined after investigation. There appears to be no administrative lapse so far, said Markole.

The SDM said the administration has extended all assistance in paddy procurement.

Targeting the BJP-led state government over the incident, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel alleged mismanagement in the paddy procurement process.

"'Kisan hatyari BJP'. Farmers are suffering under the rule of "Modi's guarantee. Farmers are so distressed by the chaos in paddy procurement that they are not even hesitating to commit suicide", he stated on X.

In a veiled jibe at former CM Raman Singh of BJP, Baghel said, "In Mahasamund, a farmer attempted suicide by slitting his throat due to not receiving a paddy token. His condition is critical. It seems the fear-filled 'Raman-kaal' has returned. We have previously stated that the BJP government has no intention of purchasing paddy, and today evidence of this has emerged". PTI Cor TKP NSK