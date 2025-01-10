Chhattisgarh: FIR against two officials of smelting plant in silo collapse incident

Mungeli, Jan 10 (PTI) A day after one labourer was killed in a silo collapse incident at a smelting plant in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district, an FIR was registered on Friday against two officials of the unit for causing death by negligence, police said.

A rescue operation involving personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was underway for more than 33 hours to trace workers trapped under the debris at the spot.

One labourer was killed and another injured after a silo collapsed at Kusum Smelters Private Limited, located near Rambod village in Sargaon area, the police said.

Three-four workers were feared trapped under the debris in the incident, they said.

The FIR was filed against plant in-charge Amit Kedia and manager Anil Prasad under sections 106 (A) (causing death by negligence), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a police official here said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, he added.

The rescue operation involving NDRF, SDRF, police and district administration officials was still underway as 3-4 workers were reported to be trapped under debris, he said.

The silo was cleared with the help of mega cranes and now a huge pile of fly ash dust is being removed from the site following which everything will be clear, he added. PTI COR TKP NP