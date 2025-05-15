Chhattisgarh: fire breaks out at govt hospital in Korba, no casualties

Korba, May 15 (PTI) A fire broke out on the second floor of a community health centre in Chhattisgarh's Korba city on Thursday morning but no casualties were reported, an official said.

Some equipment and hospital records were gutted, he said.

Smoke was seen coming out of the second floor of Rani Dhanraj Kunwar Community Health Centre in the morning following which the fire brigade was alerted, said Block Medical Officer Dr Deepak Raj.

But the flames were soon brought under control using water and the hospital's own fire extinguishers, he said.

As a precautionary measure, patients were evacuated until the fire was put out, Dr Raj said.

A short circuit in equipment kept in the store room on the second floor seems to have caused the fire but the exact cause and the extent of damage were yet to be ascertained, he added. PTI COR TKP KRK