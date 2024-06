Raipur, Jun 4 (PTI) Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress candidate Bhupesh Baghel was trailing by more than 46,000 votes against the BJP's sitting MP Santosh Pandey in the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat.

As per the latest Election Commission data, Pandey had secured 6,43,165 votes while Baghel had got 5,97,015 votes.