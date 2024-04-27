Chhattisgarh: Former Janpad Panchayat member hacked to death in Naxal-hit Dantewada

Dantewada, Apr 27 (PTI) A former member of Janpad Panchayat was allegedly hacked to death with sharp weapons by unidentified assailants at a village in Chhattisgarh's Naxalite-hit Dantewada district, police said on Saturday.

Police suspect that Naxalites were behind the murder that occurred late Friday night, but no Maoist pamphlets were found at the spot.

Investigation is underway into all possible angles, including personal enmity, they said.

The incident took place in Potali village under Aranpur police station limits when the victim, identified as Joga Podiyam, a former member of the local janpad panchayat, was at his home along with his family, a police official said.

Around 8-10 people, dressed as civilians, stormed into Podiyam's house and dragged him on the street. They then attacked him with sharp edged weapons in front of his family members, leaving him dead on the spot, he said.

After committing the crime, the assailants fled into the forest, he added.

Soon after being alerted about it, a team of security personnel from the camp of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), located around 500 meters away from the village, rushed to the spot, he said.

No Maoist pamphlets were found at the spot. However, the investigation into the murder is underway on all possible angles, including Naxalite handiwork and personal enmity, he said.

A search operation is underway in the area to trace the assailants, he added.

According to locals, Naxalites had threatened Podiyam in 2018 with dire consequences, asking him not to support development works in the area.

Ten years back, Naxalites had killed Podiyam's son by setting him ablaze, they said. PTI COR TKP NP