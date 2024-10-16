Chhattisgarh: Four associates of man accused of murdering policeman's wife, daughter arrested

Surajpur, Oct 16 (PTI) Four associates of a history-sheeter who allegedly murdered the wife and minor daughter of a policeman in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district have been arrested for involvement in the crime, police said on Wednesday.

Those arrested included president of the National Students' Union of India's Surajpur district unit, Chandrakant Chaudhary (28).

The other three were identified as Aryan Vishwakarma alias Goldy (20), Phool Singh alias Rinku (28) and Suraj Sahu (23), police said.

The main accused, Kuldeep Sahu, was nabbed from Balrampur district bordering Jharkhand on Tuesday.

On the night of October 13, Kuldeep with the help of Chaudhary, Vishwakarma and Singh allegedly killed the 35-year-old wife and 11-year-old daughter of police head constable Talib Sheikh in Surajpur city.

Before the grisly crime, Kuldeep had on Sunday night thrown hot oil on constable Ghanshyam Soni deployed along the route of a Durga idol immersion procession when Soni tried to catch him as Kuldeep was in Surajpur city limits despite being declared `Zila Badar' (expelled from a district for facing criminal charges), a senior police official said.

Chaudhary, Vishwakarma and Singh were also present there, he said.

Following the incident, head constable Talib Sheikh and other cops of Surajpur police station tried to nab Kuldeep, who tried to mow them down with a four-wheeler.

Subsequently, Kuldeep escaped from the spot. He went to the head constable's house with the intention of killing him, but not finding him at home, he killed Sheikh's wife and daughter with the help of his associates and dumped their bodies four km away in Pidha village, the police official said.

Kuldeep's brother Sandeep Sahu had been arrested on October 7 on the charges of assault and robbery, while their uncle Sanjay Sahu is currently in jail on criminal charges, police said.

Separate cases were lodged against Kuldeep and his associates under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for abduction and murder of the mother-daughter duo, throwing oil on a constable, trying to mow down policemen and opening fire on policemen.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a Congress leader here said Chaudhary had been removed from the post of NSUI district president. PTI COR TKP KRK