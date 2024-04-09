Chhattisgarh: Four killed, more than 20 injured as bus falls into mine pit in Durg district

Durg, Apr 9 (PTI) At least four people were killed and more than 20 injured as the bus they were traveling in fell into a `murum' soil mine pit in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The accident took place around 8:30 pm near Khapri village under Kumhari police station limits when the victims, employees of a distillery company, were returning home after work, City Superintendent of Police (Chhavni area) Harish Patil said.

As per the preliminary information, the bus with around 30 people onboard skidded off the road and plunged into the 40 feet deep murum mine, he said.

Murum, a type of soil, is used for construction.

Soon after being alerted, a police team reached the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said.

The injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital, the official said. PTI COR TKP KRK