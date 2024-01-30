Chhattisgarh: Four security personnel hurt in encounter with Naxals

Bijapur, Jan 30 (PTI) Four security personnel were injured in an encounter with Naxalites along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Tekalgudem village when a joint team of security personnel was out on a search operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

One jawan sustained bullet injury while three others suffered minor injuries, he said, adding that the injured jawans were being evacuated out of the forest. PTI Cor TKP NSK