Chhattisgarh: Four students injured as plaster of classroom's ceiling collapses

Balod, Aug 21 (PTI) Four students of Class V at a government school were injured when the plaster of a part of the ceiling of their classroom collapsed in Chhattisgarh's Balod district on Wednesday, an official said.

The headmaster and `sankul samanvayak (cluster coordinator) were suspended for alleged negligence following the incident at the government primary school at Korguda under Dondi Lohara development block.

A portion of the ceiling plaster fell on four boys when the class was underway, said the official, adding that they were taken to the Balod district hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

District education officer P C Markale and other officials visited the school after the incident. During an inspection, it was found that the classroom, located in the school's old building, was not suitable for children to sit in, Markale said.

Block education officer of Dondi Lohara had instructed all school heads that students should not be made to sit in unsafe buildings, he added.

Headmaster of Korguda primary school Tulsi Devi Goyal had submitted a certificate on July 25 stating that the children were no longer sitting in any dilapidated building and the old building was not being used for classes, he said.

But the headmaster was found to be using one of the three new rooms as her office while some classes were being held in the old building, the official said.

Cluster coordinator Yashwant Nirmalkar in his report on July 29 too stated that the condition of all the school buildings under his jurisdiction was good, but Wednesday's incident showed that he did not inspect schools in his area regularly, Markale added.

The duo were placed under suspension with immediate effect, he said.