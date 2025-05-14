Chhattisgarh gets state’s first tribal museum; will preserve traditions, says CM Sai

Raipur, May 14 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday inaugurated the state’s first tribal museum in Raipur district and said the facility will become a major centre of tourism and research besides preserving traditions.

A grand and attractive tribal museum has been built in an area of about ten acres in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, an official statement said.

This museum will not only preserve the traditions, art and culture of the tribal society but will also play an important role in connecting the younger generation to their roots, the release quoted the CM as saying at the inauguration ceremony.

The museum depicts the lifestyle, costumes, folk art, customs and religious beliefs of various tribal communities of Chhattisgarh through visual and digital mediums.

Chhattisgarh has a special identity due to its diverse tribal culture, it said.

“Every tribal community has its own unique identity. There are 43 tribal communities in the state, and they have many sub-castes. Besides, particularly vulnerable tribal groups also reside in the state. The museum has 14 galleries, and each is built based on a special theme,” Sai said.

State’s Tribal Development Minister Ramvichar Netam said that people will get complete information about every tribal community living in Chhattisgarh under one roof in the Tribal Museum.

Assembly speaker Raman Singh was also present on the occasion. PTI TKP NR