Chhattisgarh: Girl dead, 15 hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Kondagaon

Kondagaon (Chhattisgarh), Feb 14 (PTI) A 9-year-old girl died and 15 persons are hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Kondagaon district in Chhattisgarh, an official said on Friday.

They had food, which included chicken and paneer, on Wednesday at a family function in Hangwa village in Mardapal area, Kondagaon Chief Medical and Health Officer RK Singh said.

"After several persons complained of vomiting and dysentery, a health team was sent to the village on Thursday. The affected persons were shifted to Kondagaon district hospital. The girl died while being shifted to the facility. Currently, 15 persons, mostly children, are hospitalised," he said.

"Prima facie, food poisoning seems to be the cause. Samples of paneer and chicken from the house where the function was held have been sent for testing. Further action will be taken after reports are received. A health camp has been set up to screen villagers," Singh added.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, in a message on X, expressed grief over the incident and said minister Kedar Kashyap had visited the village to find out the condition of those hospitalised.

Officers and doctors have been directed to make better arrangements for treatment, Sai said.