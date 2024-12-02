Chhattisgarh goes back to direct voting system for chairpersons of civic bodies

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government on Monday decided to restore the direct election system for posts of mayors of municipal corporations and chairpersons of other civic bodies, the move overturning a decision taken by the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress dispensation in the state.

As per the then Baghel government's decision, the public elected corporators, who then elected mayors and chairpersons from among themselves. This system was used in the civic body polls held in the state in 2019.

"The decision to restore the previous system was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. For the purpose, the cabinet approved the draft of the Ordinance 2024 regarding amendment in various sections of Chhattisgarh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956 (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 and Chhattisgarh Municipality Act 1961 (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 (Provisions related to direct election and reservation)," a government statement said.

The state has 189 urban bodies, comprising 14 municipal corporations, 52 municipal councils and 123 Nagar Panchayats.

Polls to the urban bodies were due by the end of the year but is now likely to be held early next year along with panchayat polls, sources said.

The government release also said the cabinet, in its meeting, decided to grant industry status to tourism for its promotion and planned development.

Notably, under the new Chhattisgarh Industry Policy 2024-30, provision of grants/exemptions/rebate has been made like general industries on making minimum permanent capital investment prescribed for projects related to tourism, entertainment and other social service sectors, it said.

The move will help in attracting and encouraging private investment in adventure, water tourism, medical and wellness tourism, agri-tourism, tourism units, land bank in the state, the release said.

Besides, tourism related infrastructure will be created, capital investment will increase, amenities suitable for national and international tourists will be developed, it said.

All this will create huge employment, the release added.