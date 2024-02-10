Chhattisgarh government has adopted zero-tolerance policy towards crime, narcotics: CM Sai

Raipur, Feb 10 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and narcotics, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Saturday while warning police officials of action if they fail to prevent illegal activities.

Chairing a meeting of the inspectors general of police (IGPs) and superintendents of police (SPs) at the Police Headquarters in Nava Raipur, Sai said SPs will have to face strict departmental action if they don't curb crimes in their concerned districts.

Criminals should fear the police, while the general public should have respect for them as they do for the Army, he said.

The police should be strict towards criminals and equally polite and soft towards common people, he said.

Social evils such as illegal liquor trade, gambling and betting adversely impact society, and it is most worrying when youth are affected by it, Sai said.

Instructing officers, the chief minister said if criminal activities are not prevented, action will be taken against the SP of the concerned district and officers at the police station level.

Jawans have been fighting bravely under difficult circumstances in the Maoist-affected areas of Chhattisgarh, and the state government stands with the police on every front, he said.

All necessary steps have been taken for the welfare of the police, he added.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who holds the home portfolio, said there was a 16 per cent rise in the allocation for the home department in the budget tabled in the state assembly on Friday compared to last year's budget.

A provision has been made in the budget for ration bags and spike-resistant shoes for jawans engaged in anti-Naxalite operations, he said.

Apart from this, provisions have also been made to increase the facilities for officers and employees in the department, Sharma said.

Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Director General of Police Ashok Juneja and other senior police officials were present for the meeting. PTI TKP ARU