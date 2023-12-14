Chhattisgarh Governor, Assam CM call on President Murmu

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Thursday .

"Shri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Chhattisgarh, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the president's office said in a post on X.

"Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said in another post sharing a picture of the meeting. PTI AKV AS AS