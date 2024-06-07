Chhattisgarh Governor Harichandan, 16th Finance Commission chief Panagariya call on Prez

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chairman of 16th Finance Commission Arvind Panagariya called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Friday.

The details of the meeting were not immediately known.

"Governor of Chhattisgarh Shri Biswabhusan Harichandan called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office said in a post on 'X'.

"Chairman of 16th Finance Commission Dr Arvind Panagariya called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said in another post.