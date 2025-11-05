Chhattisgarh govt announces Rs 10 lakh reward for women cricket team's physiotherapist

Raipur, Nov 5 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced on Wednesday a reward of Rs 10 lakh for the Indian women's cricket team's physiotherapist, Akansha Satyavanshi, a resident of Kabirdham district in the state.

In a post on the social media platform 'X', Sai said the team's remarkable triumph in the ODI World Cup has made every Indian proud and elevated the nation's stature on the global stage.

"Chhattisgarh's daughter, Akanksha Satyavanshi, played a vital role in this success. As a physiotherapist and sports science expert, she ensured the players' fitness and recovery throughout the tournament, a contribution that not only strengthened Team India but also brought international recognition to the country," the chief minister stated.

He said Akanksha's achievement proves that the daughters of Chhattisgarh can bring glory to the nation in any field.

"The state government has decided to honour her with a Rs 10 lakh reward for her outstanding contribution", the chief minister said.

Calling her achievement a "source of inspiration for every girl and athlete in Chhattisgarh, Sai said her hard work and perseverance had made the entire state proud.

He added that the state government has been continuously working to promote and encourage young talent in sports, ensuring that more individuals from Chhattisgarh emerge to make India shine on the world stage.

The Indian women's cricket team beat South Africa by 52 runs to win their first-ever ICC Women's ODI World Cup in Navi Mumbai on Sunday night. PTI TKP NSK