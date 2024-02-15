Chhattisgarh govt announces welfare scheme for Naxal-affected villages

Raipur, Feb 15 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday said the state government will launch 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme to ensure basic amenities and benefits of welfare projects reach Naxal affected villages.

Advertisment

Speaking in the Assembly, he said facilities will be provided to residents of such villages similar to the benefits under the Centre's PM-JANMAN scheme, which is aimed at socio-economic welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

Niyad Nellanar in the local Dandami dialect (spoken in south Bastar) means "aapka achcha gaon" or "your good village".

Talking to reporters on the Assembly premises, Sai said, "Under the new scheme, the effort will be to provide amenities and benefits in villages located within 5 kilometres of security camps in Bastar region through these camps only." "In the last couple of months, 14 new security camps have been set up in Bastar. These camps will also help to facilitate the implementation of the new scheme. Around 25 basic amenities will be provided in such villages under Niyad Nellanar. Benefits of 32 individual focused schemes of the government will also be ensured," he added.

Advertisment

These security camps will also be development camps, he asserted.

Families in these villages will get benefits of housing scheme, ration cards, free rice, gram-salt, jaggery and sugar, four free gas cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme, Anganwadi, community hall, irrigation pumps, free electricity and forest rights certificates, the CM said.

Sub health centre, primary school, sports ground, bank, ATM, mobile tower, helipad etc will also be established along with all weather roads, Sai said.

An additional budget of Rs 20 crore has been provisioned for this scheme and the state government will ensure more funds as and when required, he added.

A dashboard is being prepared to evaluate and monitor the benefits of the scheme, Sai said. PTI TKP BNM BNM