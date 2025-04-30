Chhattisgarh govt approves rural bus service scheme

Raipur, Apr 30 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday approved the rollout of a rural bus service scheme to provide transport facilities in remote and rural areas, officials said.

Under the Chief Minister Rural Bus Facility Scheme (CMRBFS), permits will be issued to light/medium transport motor vehicles with a seating capacity for 18 to 42 persons.

This decision was finalised during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao told reporters.

The council of ministers also approved setting up of a campus of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) in Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar.

Meanwhile, Sao said a committee will be formed at the state and district levels to determine new rural routes for operating buses.

"Local residents of Chhattisgarh will benefit with the permit and a priority will be given to the people belonging to Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes categories, women, and Naxal-affected individuals," he said.

Sao said beneficiaries will be selected through a tender process.

"Under CMRBFS, the concerned vehicle owner will be exempted from paying the monthly tax for a maximum period of three years from the date of issuance of the first permit for operating vehicles on rural routes," he said.

Additionally, the state government will provide special financial assistance of Rs 26 per kilometre in the first year, Rs 24/km in the second year, and Rs 22/km in the third year to various categories of vehicles.

Under the CMRBFS, visually impaired persons, divyang individuals with disability in both legs, senior citizens aged 80 years and above, persons suffering from AIDS will get full concession in fare along with one attendant. Naxal-affected persons will have to pay half of the fare, the Deputy CM said.

He said 10.023 acres of land will be allotted free for setting up the state-of-the-art NIELIT campus.

He said the establishment of NIELIT centre will bring revolutionary changes in technical education, digital skill development and information technology in Chhattisgarh.

The facility will not only provide quality technical education to the youth but will also provide them with new employment opportunities, he said, adding that Chhattisgarh will emerge as an important centre on the map of technical education at the national level. PTI TKP NSK