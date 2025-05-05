Chhattisgarh govt clerk held for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

Raigarh, May 5 (PTI) A Chhattisgarh government clerk was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for releasing the pending salary of a contractual employee in Raigarh district, an official said.

MF Farooqui, a clerk at the office of the District Education Officer in Raigarh, had allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant, a peon who was posted at a government-run higher secondary school in Halahuli village since 2008, to release his salary amounting to Rs 2 lakh, the official added.

Earlier, the complainant moved the Chhattisgarh High Court after his salary between October 2014 and April 2017 was withheld, and received a favourable order.

The ACB official said the complainant had already given Rs 5,000 to Farooqui. On Monday, ACB officials nabbed Farooqui while he was accepting Rs 10,000 from the complainant.

He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, the official said. PTI COR NSK