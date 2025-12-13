Chhattisgarh govt completes two years in power: Ensured development reach all sections, says CM Sai

Raipur, Dec 13 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government has taken development to every corner of the state in the last two years and is turning a new chapter of trust and stability, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Saturday.

On the second anniversary of the BJP government, Sai listed various welfare measures launched by the state government.

"Dear brothers and sisters of Chhattisgarh. Jai Johar. Today, as I complete two years of my 'seva yatra' (service journey), my heart is filled with immense emotions. These two years have been the most significant of my life, because this time was not just about governance, but about service and dedication.

"I had the opportunity to walk alongside you, to see the reflection of my responsibilities in your smiles. In these two years, we have strived to light the lamp of development in every corner of Chhattisgarh. We have increased facilities to honour the hard work of our farmers, ensuring they receive the full value of their produce on time," Sai stated on X.

He said new avenues for employment, training, and industrial opportunities have been opened to improve the future of youths.

A network of education, health, and roads has been laid in tribal areas, bringing the light of development to regions where hope was once dim, he said.

New steps have been taken to ensure safety and dignity of our sisters, creating an atmosphere of confidence and self-reliance in every home, said the chief minister.

Amidst all these efforts, the biggest change has been that the government is now at the doorstep of the people. The gap that once existed between the administration and the people is now transforming into a partnership. I am proud that Chhattisgarh is moving towards a new chapter of trust and stability, Sai added.

"Our commitment to the future is even stronger. In the coming years, we will work at a faster pace on education, employment, agriculture and rural development. Our goal is a self-reliant Chhattisgarh where every youth gets opportunities, farmers feel proud, and every citizen has faith that the government stands with them".

"Dear people, this journey is still long, and the destination is great. I expect that you will continue to illuminate our path in this journey of development with your suggestions, your hard work, and your faith. Your faith is our strength, and your cooperation is the guarantee of a golden future for Chhattisgarh," the chief minister added. PTI TKP NSK