Chhattisgarh govt doubles limit to 200 units for domestic consumers to avail 'half bill scheme'

Raipur, Nov 18 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday announced that domestic consumers will now receive the benefit of the 'half electricity bill scheme' for power consumption up to 200 units, raising the cap from the earlier limit of 100 units.

He made the announcement while speaking at the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly during its one-day special session convened to discuss 25 years of the assembly's parliamentary journey.

The day-long sitting was the last session in the existing assembly building, as the House will shift to its newly-constructed premises in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 1.

Participating in the discussion, Sai said to provide relief to consumers, the benefit of the half electricity bill scheme will be extended from 100 units to 200 units.

It is expected to benefit nearly 45 lakh domestic consumers, he added.

He said the state government has also been promoting solar energy under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, under which the Centre provides a subsidy of Rs 30,000 and the state Rs 15,000 for installing a 1 kW rooftop solar plant.

"Through the Surya Ghar scheme, we aim to move to free electricity," he said.

The half electricity bill scheme was introduced by the previous Congress government and was applicable for consumption up to 400 units.

In August this year, the state government revised the eligibility limit to 100 units, drawing criticism from citizens and the Congress.

Officials said the revised cap of 200 units, announced on Tuesday, will come into effect from December 1.

They said domestic consumers using up to 200 units will now receive the full half-bill benefit, directly helping more than 36 lakh households.

Consumers using 200 to 400 units will also be eligible for half-bill benefits on the first 200 units for the next one year, extending relief to another 6 lakh families.

The one-year period will allow these consumers to install rooftop solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, they added.

Reflecting on 25 years of Chhattisgarh's formation, Sai said the creation of a separate state has brought significant benefits to its people.

"The state has witnessed rapid development over the last 25 years, and we must take this progress forward," he said, highlighting its rich forest wealth, mineral resources, and fertile land.

Recalling the achievements of the Raman Singh-led BJP government (2003-2018), he said the Chhattisgarh Food Security Act became a model for the entire country.

On the issue of Left-Wing Extremism, Sai said Naxalism had long been the biggest obstacle to the state's growth, but security forces have achieved continuous success in the last two years.

"Naxalism is breathing its last. The backbone of extremism has been broken. Bastar is a paradise, and we are promoting tourism there," he said.

The chief minister said that since the introduction of the new industrial policy in November last year, the state has received investment proposals worth Rs 7.25 lakh crore, with several projects already begun.

"With everyone's cooperation, Chhattisgarh can become a prosperous state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal of a developed India by 2047, and we are working according to our own vision document prepared in alignment with this goal," he said.

Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, and other members from both the Congress and BJP also participated in the discussion. PTI TKP NP