Chhattisgarh govt fighting Naxalism with all might, issue will be resolved in 3 years: CM Sai

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday said his government is fighting Naxalism with "all might" for the past six months and hoped that the issue of Left-wing extremism will be resolved within three years.

Addressing an event organised by the RSS-linked weekly magazine Panchajanya here, he said 35 security camps have been set up in five Naxal-affected districts and 29 more will be established.

"Six months ago, our prime minister and the home minister vowed to end Naxalism in three years. I believe we will be able to do it," he said.

"We have been fighting Naxalism with all our might for the last six months. You all have seen it. This is a result of the efforts of the double-engine government," he added.

Sai's deputy Vijay Sharma said the state government favours dialogue with Naxalites.

"The state government favours dialogue with Naxalites and aims to bring them into the mainstream. I believe the Naxalism issue will be resolved in three years. You will be able to sit peacefully on the banks of the Indravati in three years' time. This is possible due to the strong leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai," Sharma said.

He also said the BJP government will also implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

Asked about challenges in the implementation of the UCC, he said, "Whatever the challenges are, it must be implemented." Sharma said Naxalism cannot be ended only with gun power.

On Wednesday night, two personnel of the Special Task Force (STF) were killed and four others injured after Naxalites detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

"We are working on several aspects and taking a comprehensive approach. We are ready for unconditional talks with Naxalites. There should be dialogue, no matter how it happens. We can even talk on the phone or via video call. I have even issued a Google form, asking people to send in their suggestions," he said.

Sharma further said that the state government will completely "eradicate well within time" the foreign powers intervening in the state's internal affairs.

Asked about 'urban Naxals', a term used by some to describe Left-leaning activists, Sharma said some people from Delhi lobby in favour of Naxalites and have "no idea of what they exactly want".

"If you want to bring development to the state and its people, and if you want it to have an exclusive claim to its natural resources, the government also wants the same thing... We say it ourselves that Jal Jangal Jameen belongs to the people of Chhattisgarh," he said.

"You are roaming in forests carrying guns. What purpose does it serve? Who are you fighting with? There's no king or zamidar. The governments are welfare-centric. People root them out if they do not work. There are many areas in Chhattisgarh where mining did not start because people did not want it. Many factories were not set up because people were against them. Give me one such example from China, which has a communist regime," Sharma added.

He said the people of Chhattisgarh are in favour of security camps being set up in the state as they view them as "camps of progress".

Sai said his government is "not leaving any stone unturned in bringing development to the areas where security camps have been set up. We are building roads, pucca houses, providing electricity and water, and setting up schools and health facilities".

He said Chhattisgarh is a resource-rich state, and his "right-intentioned" government will take it forward on the path of progress.

The Bastar region will achieve a lot in the tourism sector if the issue of Naxalism is resolved, he added. PTI GVS ZMN