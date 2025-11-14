Chhattisgarh govt gives in-principle nod to 14 new irrigation projects

Raipur, Nov 14 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government on Friday granted in-principle approval to 14 new irrigation projects, which will bring an additional one lakh hectares of land under irrigation, an official said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai chaired the 33rd meeting of the Chhattisgarh Irrigation Project Board held at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan, an official statement said.

The discussions in the meeting focused on expanding the state's irrigation capacity, improving groundwater levels, and strengthening the drinking water supply in urban areas, it said.

Increasing farmers' income and boosting agricultural production are the government's top priorities, and to achieve this, the irrigation network is being expanded continuously, Sai said during the meeting.

With an increase in the irrigated area, farmers will benefit directly, groundwater levels will improve, and the drinking water supply can be ensured more efficiently, he said.

Detailed discussions were held on expanding irrigation facilities across the plains and the tribal-dominated Surguja and Bastar regions, the release said.

In-principle approval was granted for 14 new projects in various areas during the meeting.

Sai reviewed the outlines, costs, and benefits of the proposed projects and directed officials to expedite them to ensure balanced development across the state.

The new projects will bring an additional one lakh hectares of land under irrigation in the state, officials said.

As per the release, the new projects include Deurgaon and Matnar barrage-cum-lift irrigation projects in Bastar district, Mohmela-Sirpur barrage on the Mahanadi in Arang block of Raipur district, Kharang-Ahiran link project, Chapratola feeder reservoir project in Bilaspur district, pipeline installation from Samoda barrage to Kumhari reservoir under the Kumhari reservoir capacity augmentation plan and Bagia barrage-cum-pressurised lift irrigation project on the Maini River in Jashpur.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam, Finance Minister OP Choudhary and senior officials were present at the meeting.