Chhattisgarh govt launches IT fellowship programme, invites applications

Raipur, Jul 25 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government has launched the Chief Minister IT (Information Technology) Fellowship Programme to channelise young talent in the field of technology, officials said on Friday.

The government has invited applications for the programme, they said.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said his government has launched the CM IT Fellowship Programme with the aim of channelising the energy and talent of youth in the field of technology.

Under the scheme, the youth of the state will get an opportunity to pursue MTech in futuristic and practical courses such as artificial intelligence and data science at the International Institute of Information Technology, Nawa Raipur, he wrote in a post in Hindi.

He said the curriculum has been designed in line with the Digital India Mission and the New Education Policy, with an emphasis on not only technical education but also innovation, research, and practical exposure.

The state government will bear the entire tuition of selected students under the programme, and they will also receive a monthly fellowship of Rs 50,000, Sai said.

During the programme, students will gain hands-on experience by working on government projects related to AI, cloud computing, data analytics, health tech, edu tech, revenue systems, and e-governance, he said.

He urged aspiring students to make the most of this golden opportunity by submitting their application on iiitnr.ac.in.

Sai said the programme will elevate the state's technological landscape and act as a strong step towards establishing Chhattisgarh as a frontrunner in the digital era. PTI TKP ARU