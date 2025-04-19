Chhattisgarh govt reshuffles 41 IAS officers including 11 district collectors

Raipur, Apr 19 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday transferred 41 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers including 11 district collectors.

The order was issued by secretary of the General Administration Department (GAD) Rajat Kumar this evening, a government official here said.

The Collectors of Bilaspur, Raigarh, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, Rajnandgaon, Balod, Mungeli, Gariaband, Janjgir-Champa, Dantewada, Kondagaon and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai (KCG) districts have been transferred, the order said.

2009 batch IAS officer and Bilaspur collector Awanish Sharan was posted as Commissioner, Town and Country Planning with additional charge of Commissioner of Chhattisgarh Housing Board (CGHB).

Raigarh Collector Kartikeya Goel (2010 batch) has been made Director, Chhattisgarh Civil Supplies Corporation and Consumer Protection with additional charge as Managing Director, Chhattisgarh State Warehousing Corporation.

Dantewada Collector Mayank Chaturvedi will replace him as Raigarh Collector.

Rajat Bansal, who was commissioner MNREGA and had additional charge as Director PM Awas Yojna- Gramin, has been posted as Director, Geology and Mining with additional charge of Managing Director of Chhattisgarh State Mineral Development Corporation and Special Secretary of Good Governance and Convergence department.

Rajnandgaon Collector Sanjay Agrawal has been made Collector of Bilaspur district.

CGHB Commissioner Kundan Kumar has been appointed as Mungeli Collector, while incumbent Mungeli Collector Rahul Dev has been made Joint Secretary of Agriculture department.

Director of Public Relations department Ajay Kumar Agrawal has been shifted as Managing Director of Chhattisgarh Rajya Beej evam Krishi Vikas Nigam. PTI TKP KRK