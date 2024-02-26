Chhattisgarh govt restores pension scheme for those detained under MISA during Emergency

Raipur, Feb 26 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday said pension for those who were detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during Emergency between 1975 and 1977 will be restored in the state.

Speaking in the Assembly, Sai said 'Samman Nidhi' (pension) for MISA detainees will be restarted.

The pension scheme for detainees under MISA during Emergency, which was started in the state during BJP rule in 2008, was withheld by the previous Congress government in 2019.

MISA detainees (Lokantra Senani) were given pension ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 in three different categories.

Replying to the discussion in the Assembly on demands for grant worth Rs 8421.82 crore of his departments, he also said 1000 village panchayats will get WiFi facility in the first phase of PM-WANI scheme.

The government has decided to equip public transport vehicles with vehicle location tracking devices and emergency buttons under the Nirbhaya Framework for women safety, he added.

After the discussion, demands for grants for 13 departments, including general administration, commercial taxes (excise), energy, mineral resources and electronics and information technology were passed in the House.

Sai also said several key guarantees (poll promises) given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been fulfilled by his government in just three months since coming to power.

"The farmers have received minimum support prices on paddy and soon the difference amount will be disbursed to them," he said.

The BJP had promised to procure paddy at Rs 3100 per quintal. The minimum support price for common grade paddy is Rs 2183 per quintal and Rs 2203 for Grade A paddy.

To further strengthen the state's Anti Corruption Bureau, its regional office will be established in Durg division, Sai said.

The CM said a provision of Rs 3,500 crore has been made for providing free electricity to farmers in the budget for fiscal 2024-25.

"A provision of Rs 1,274 crore has been made to provide exemption in electricity bills to domestic electricity consumers, while Rs 539.60 crore has been earmarked for subsidy to BPL consumers," he said.

"For maintaining transparency, the system of issuing online e-transit passes for mineral transportation has been restored. Mineral revenue of Rs 13,000 crore is expected to be received by the end of the ongoing financial year," Sai added. PTI TKP BNM