Chhattisgarh govt revamps ACB and EOW, transfers several police officials

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has transferred 32 officials from the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Economic Offences Wing, in a first major reshuffle in the two agencies by the new BJP regime in the state.

The revamp also includes postings of 25 police officials from various districts and state police battalions to the ACB and EOW.

The development comes after these agencies lodged FIRs in alleged scams related to coal transportation, liquor trade, District Mineral Foundation fund, rice custom milling and the state's public service commission recruitment earlier this year.

The state General Administration Department on Tuesday night issued two orders of the transfers and postings, a government official here said.

Deputy Inspector General Prakhar Pandey, Superintendent of Police Pankaj Chandra, Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs) Kirtan Rathore, Om Chandel and Amirta Sori, 10 deputy SPs and 17 inspectors, who were on deputation in the ACB and EOW, have returned to the home department with immediate effect and shifted to the police headquarters, Nava Raipur, an per an order.

Chhattisgarh Armed Force 7th battalion Commandant Govardhan Ram, CAF's 2nd battalion Commandant TR Koshima, Balrampur ASP Chandresh Thakur, Surguja ASP Puplesh Patre and 21 other police officials, posted in different districts of the state, have been posted to the ACB and EOW on deputation, according to another order.

The BJP came to power in the state in December 2023 under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.