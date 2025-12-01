Chhattisgarh govt sanctions Rs 429 crore for urban infra projects in 13 civic bodies

Raipur, Dec 1 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government has sanctioned projects costing Rs 429.45 crore in 13 municipal corporations in the ongoing financial year under the 'Mukhyamantri Nagarotthan Yojana' to develop iconic infrastructure in urban bodies across the state, a government official said on Monday.

The scheme, announced in the budget for 2025-26, will cover all 14 municipal corporations in the first phase, and municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the next one, the official said.

According to a government release, with the approval of Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, who also holds the Urban Administration and Development department, 26 projects costing Rs 429.45 crore have been sanctioned so far in the ongoing fiscal year in 13 municipal corporations.

These works include marine drive expansion, oxygen-cum-sports complex, interstate bus terminal, road junctions, hi-tech bus stands, auditoriums, lake beautification, park development, water supply augmentation, corridor development, Gaurav Path construction, road widening and bypass construction, it said.

A provision of Rs 500 crore has been made for the scheme in the ongoing financial year, the release said.

Work orders have already been issued for five projects, and foundation stones have been laid for five others, it said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the ambitious scheme will bring significant transformation to Chhattisgarh's urban infrastructure landscape.

"The plan has been designed keeping in mind sustainable urban development and citizen-centric solutions. It will help make Chhattisgarh's cities modern, beautiful and vibrant," the release quoted Sai as saying.

Deputy CM Sao said the scheme has been launched in line with this year's budget to promote liveable, well-planned and dynamic cities.

He said that the scheme aims to develop key infrastructure, including roads, widening projects, bypasses, flyovers, service lanes, underpasses and other essential facilities, considering the growing population and traffic needs.

Riverfront development and large public parks will also be taken up to make cities cleaner, greener and more organised, Sao added.

District-level committees, headed by collectors, will regularly review ongoing works in their respective districts to ensure timely and quality execution.

Municipal commissioners will serve as member-secretaries, while executive engineers from the Public Works Department and Public Health Engineering Department will be included as members in these committees, it said.

Four projects costing Rs 91.27 crore have been sanctioned for the Raipur Municipal Corporation, while the Raigarh civic body has received approval for three projects of Rs 64.66 crore, the release said.

Among others, the Bilaspur Municipal Corporation has been allocated Rs 57.92 crore for nine projects under the scheme, it said. PTI TKP ARU