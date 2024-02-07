Chhattisgarh govt scraps Congress-era order on offline permits for coal transportation

Raipur, Feb 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday announced in the Assembly scrapping of an order issued during the previous Congress government regarding the issuance of permits for coal transportation in the state through offline mode.

The move will restore the old system of coal transportation by seeking transport permits online.

The CM made the announcement in the state Assembly and said his government was committed to transparency in administration and providing corruption-free governance.

Rajesh Munat (BJP) raised the issue of coal transportation and related permits through a call attention notice and said before July 15, 2020, there was an online process in place for applying for permits for coal transportation from mines and other necessary approvals. The approvals for the same were also given online.

The state's mineral resources department modified the system and switched to offline mode for permits by issuing a notification on July 15, 2020 (during the previous Congress government), which encouraged illegal levy on coal transportation and corruption, said the ruling party MLA.

In his reply, Chief Minister Sai, who also holds the mineral resources portfolio, said earlier mine lease holders could secure an e-permit and e-transit pass for transportation of minerals through 'Khanij Online Portal' of the department without visiting its office.

But after the order of July 15, 2020, a system was created wherein an e-transit pass was issued after physical verification of e-permit by department officials. The system led to human intervention in the online process that resulted in allegations of corruption, he said.

The geology and mining department director, who had issued the 2020 order, is currently lodged in jail (in connection with an alleged coal levy scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate). The new system delayed the process of implementation of ETP (electronic transit permit) and disrupted coal extraction from mines causing revenue loss to the government, the CM said.

The Centre had written letters twice to the state government raising objections over the new system, he said.

The human intervention in the process also encouraged extortion and corruption, and maligned the image of the state in the country. The then-director of the department was Sameer Bishnoi, an IAS officer, who is currently lodged in jail, Sai said.

The ED probed allegations of extortion in coal transportation and submitted a chargesheet in a court and the matter is under trial. Besides, a separate case was lodged by the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau based on an ED complaint and the matter was under investigation, he said.

Subsequently, BJP legislator Munat sought to know if the state government will recommend a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the matter and also whether the earlier system of issuing permits online for coal transportation will be restored.

"Our government is committed to transparency, providing good and corruption-free governance. Therefore, I announce to cancel the order issued by the then-director of the (geology and mining) department on July 15, 2020," CM Sai said in the House.

Later, the CM, in a statement, said coal transportation permits and other related permissions will be granted online.

The ED has been probing an alleged scam since 2022 in which an illegal levy of Rs 25 per tonne was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen.

IAS officers Sameer Bishnoi and Ranu Sahu, state administrative service officer Soumya Chaurasia, who had served as deputy secretary in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in the previous Bhupesh Baghel government, businessman Suryakant Tiwari and several others were arrested by the central agency in the case.

The ED had claimed the "scam kingpin" Suryakant Tiwari enjoyed a larger than life image in state bureaucracy primarily because of his association with Chaurasia.

Last month, the ACB lodged an FIR in the alleged coal levy scam based on the ED complaint in which 35 persons, including former state minister Amarjeet Bhagat, incumbent Congress MLA Devendra Yadav, former MLAs UD Minj, Gulab Kamro, Chandradev Prasad Rai, Shishupal Sori and Birhaspat Singh, IAS officers Bishnoi and Sahu, and Chaurasia were named as accused. PTI TKP RSY