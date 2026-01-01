Chhattisgarh govt signs MoU to expand healthcare services, provide vocational training in sector

Raipur, Jan 1 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for expanding the healthcare sector in the state by developing quality human resources and creating new employment opportunities for the youth, an official said.

The MoU was inked between Chhattisgarh State Skill Development Authority and Sri Sathya Sai Health and Education Trust in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, he said.

Under this initiative, various vocational training programmes related to healthcare services will be conducted, he said.

The primary objective of the agreement is to establish healthcare training centres, enhance the skill sets of young individuals, and prepare a trained workforce aligned with the evolving requirements of modern medical services, the official said.

Through these programmes, both residential and non-residential training will be provided free of cost, he added.

"Under the MoU, various categories of courses will be offered, including Medical Laboratory Technology, Cardiology Technician, ECG Technician, Cardiac Care Technician, and Emergency Medical Technician. These courses will equip young participants with specialised skills and open pathways for sustainable careers in the healthcare sector," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sai said the state government considers skill development as the backbone of progress and is placing special emphasis on preparing a skilled workforce tailored to the needs of the healthcare sector.

Sai expressed confidence that this initiative would not only strengthen healthcare services but also generate extensive employment opportunities for the youth.

"This skill-focused partnership would play a vital role in expanding healthcare facilities to remote regions of the state. Trained youth would be able to contribute effectively in hospitals, healthcare institutions, and emergency services." Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, minister Gajendra Yadav, Principal Secretary to the CM - Subodh Singh, Chairman of Sri Sathya Sai Health and Education Trust C Srinivas, along with the representatives of the Trust and officials from the Skill Development Department, were present.