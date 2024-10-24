Chhattisgarh govt signs MoU with IOC for providing dialysis machines

Raipur, Oct 24 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's Health and Family Welfare department has signed an MoU with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Fairfax India Charitable Foundation for dialysis machines and their maintenance, a government official said on Thursday.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday under which the IOC will provide 39 dialysis machines free of cost to the health department within the next month and the charitable organisation will be responsible for their maintenance, the public relations department official said.

The new machines will significantly provide relief to patients in need of dialysis treatment, state Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said in a statement.

The health department has planned to install the machines in newly-formed districts and areas where the existing machines are outdated or where patients' demand is high, he said.

The addition of these dialysis machines will enhance the testing and treatment capabilities, he added. PTI TKP GK