Chhattisgarh govt starts Yoga, Sudarshan Kriya sessions for prison inmates

Raipur, Sep 7 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government has introduced Yoga and Sudarshan Kriya (a breathing technique) sessions for inmates in all prisons, an official said on Sunday.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, prison reforms have been given priority, an official statement said.

"Under this, Yoga and Sudarshan Kriya have been introduced for inmates in prisons. Such measures will not only improve the quality of life inside prisons but also help in promoting positive social change. The government believes prisons should not only be a place of punishment but also institutions of reform and rehabilitation," it said.

Every day from 7.30 am to 9.30 am, inmates in all district jails are engaged in Yoga and meditation, it said, adding the initiative has brought about positive changes in the daily routine of the prison administration and inmates.

The state government has taken the support of Art of Living foundation, whose trainers teach Yoga, meditation and Sudarshan Kriya to inmates under the 'Prison Course', the release added.

In prisons located in Naxal-affected districts such as Bastar, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Sukma, the sessions have shown significant results, with inmates who once walked the path of violence and weapons now engaging in Yoga, it said.

"This transformation is not limited to prison walls but is also sending a strong message to society that it is possible to move away from violence and embrace peace and self-empowerment. Experts state that Yoga and meditation reduce stress, improve sleep quality, and boost self-confidence," the release mentioned.

CM Sai said many inmates admitted that these practices have helped them overcome anger and negativity, giving them the strength to look at the future with positivity.

"We want inmates, after coming out of jail, not to become a burden on society but to contribute to nation-building. Yoga and Sudarshan Kriya will give them a new life," Sai asserted.