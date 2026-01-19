Chhattisgarh govt to give Rs 5 lakh to kin of state residents killed in Jharkhand bus accident

Raipur, Jan 19 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of 10 people from state's Balrampur district who were killed in a bus accident in neighbouring Jharkhand's Latehar district.

At least 10 people, including five women, were killed and over 80 others injured on Sunday when a bus carrying wedding guests overturned in the Orsa Bangladara valley under Mahuadanr police station limits of Latehar district.

The bus was carrying the guests from Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh for a wedding at Mahuadanr in Latehar.

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to every injured person, Sai in a statement.

Expressing grief over the accident, the CM said the state government stands firmly with the bereaved families in this hour of tragedy and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Sai directed officials to ensure there was no lapse in the treatment of the injured persons and that they are provided with the best possible medical facilities.

He instructed the administration to exercise greater vigilance on road safety and take effective measures to prevent recurrence of such accidents in the future. PTI TKP RSY