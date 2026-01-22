Chhattisgarh govt to implement police commissionerate system in Raipur from Friday

Raipur, Jan 22 (PTI) A police commissionerate system will be implemented in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur from Friday covering 21 police stations in the city, officials said.

A notification to this effect was issued by the state Home Department on Wednesday, an official said.

"With this, Raipur will transition from the existing Superintendent of Police (SP) system to the commissionerate system of policing. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had announced to introduce police commissionerate system in Raipur on Independence Day last year. For the purpose of the new setup, Raipur district has been reorganised into two police districts, namely Raipur Urban and Raipur Rural," he said.

Under the commissionerate system, policing in Raipur Urban will vest in an officer designated as the Commissioner of Police, Raipur Urban, who will be of the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP), the official said.

As per the notification, the Raipur Urban Police District will comprise Civil Lines, Devendra Nagar, Telibandha, Kotwali, Ganj, Maudahapara, Gol Bazar, Purani Basti, DD Nagar, Amanaka, Azad Chowk, Saraswati Nagar, Kabir Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Mujgahan, Tikrapara, Urla (excluding villages outside the Birgaon Municipal Corporation limits), Khamtarai, Gudiyari, Pandari and Khamhardih police stations.

The commissionerate area is further broken into Central, West and North police districts, he said.

Raipur Rural Police District will cover Vidhansabha, Dharsiva, Kharora, Tilda-Nevra, Mana, Mandir Hasaud, Arang, Nava Raipur, Rakhi, Abhanpur, Gobra Nawapara and Urla police stations (areas falling outside the Birgaon Municipal Corporation limits) and will be headed by a Superintendent of Police.

The government cited the combined urban population of Raipur and Birgaon municipal corporation areas, estimated at around 19 lakh, along with the growing complexity of law and order, crime and internal security challenges, as key reasons for introducing the commissionerate system in Raipur Urban.

"Under the new arrangement, the Commissioner of Police, along with Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), has been vested with the powers of Executive Magistrates within their respective jurisdictions," the official said.

Additionally, the Commissioner of Police, Raipur Urban, will also discharge the functions of the District Magistrate for the purposes of several central and state laws, including the Motor Vehicles Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the Chhattisgarh Rajya Suraksha Adhiniyam, he added.

"The commissionerate system is expected to provide the police with greater operational autonomy, faster decision-making powers and enhanced accountability, enabling quicker action against crime and more effective handling of law and order in the state capital," official stressed. PTI TKP BNM