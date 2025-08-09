Chhattisgarh govt to launch 'Gaudhan Yojana' to boost rural economy

Raipur, Aug 9 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government will launch 'Gaudham Yojana' for livestock safety and breed improvement and also to open up new employment opportunities in villages through organic farming, fodder development, and cow-based industries, an official said on Saturday.

The scheme has been designed in such a way that it ensures the care of stray and abandoned cattle, while also providing a stable source of regular income to cowherds and cattle attendants, thereby bringing economic stability and self-reliance to rural life, he said.

The draft of the scheme has already been approved by the Finance and Livestock Development Department, a government statement said.

"The Gaudham Yojana will ensure livestock safety in the state while providing a regular source of income to a large number of cowherds and cattle attendants. The breed improvement efforts through this will also help cattle produce more milk and make them more useful for agriculture," the statement quoted Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai as saying.

"The scheme will accelerate organic farming and fodder development programmes, thereby creating more rural employment opportunities and strengthening the village economy. In the coming years, the Gaudham Yojana (cow shelter scheme) is expected to play a pivotal role in making Chhattisgarh a leading state in the fields of livestock conservation and rural development," Sai added.

Under the scheme, cowherds (charwaha) will receive a monthly honorarium of Rs10,916, while cattle attendants (sevak) will get Rs 13,126 per month, the release said, adding that a fixed daily allowance will be provided additionally for cattle fodder.

"Outstanding Gaudhams will receive daily per-animal payments of Rs 10 in the first year, Rs 20 in the second year, Rs 30 in the third year, and Rs 35 in the fourth year. The budget, rules, and conditions for the scheme have been finalised to ensure smooth implementation," it added.

Gaudhams will be established only on government land with secure fencing, cattle sheds, adequate water supply, and electricity. In Gauthans where infrastructure already exists, adjoining pastureland will be allotted for green fodder cultivation, it said.

"If a registered cowshed committee in the vicinity declines to operate a Gaudham, other voluntary organisations, NGOs, trusts, farmer producer companies, or cooperative societies will be eligible to apply for its operation. Gaudhams will be set up based on proposals from district administrations," it said.

In the first phase, Gaudhams will be established in rural areas located along major national highways in Chhattisgarh, it added.

"The district-level committee will study all applications comparatively and forward the name of the selected organisation to the Chhattisgarh Rajya Gau Seva Aayog. After approval, an agreement will be signed between the Aayog and the organisation, following which the organisation will take over Gaudham operations," the release said.

There will be no dung procurement in Gaudhams,which will be used by the cowherds themselves, it added.

"Only stray and abandoned cattle will be kept in Gaudhams, where they will be scientifically conserved and protected. Priority will be given to cowsheds for managing Gaudhams. Committees of registered cowsheds, voluntary organisations, NGOs, trusts, farmer producer companies, and cooperative societies registered with the Cow Service Commission will be eligible to operate Gaudhams," the release said.

Payments will be made based on the number of animals housed in each Gaudham, it said, adding that financial assistance will also be provided for fodder development on land adjoining Gaudhams at Rs 47,000 per acre for fodder cultivation, and Rs 2,85,000 for five acres.

"Each Gaudham will also be developed as a training centre. The managing committee or organisation will train villagers in cow-based products and encourage cow-based farming. They will also provide training for the production of cow dung and cow urine-based items such as vermicompost, pest repellents, cow wood, gonoil, lamps, tooth powder, and incense sticks, and help market them," it said.

The Livestock Development Department has designed this scheme keeping in mind the safety of cattle seized during illegal transportation or smuggling, as well as stray cattle, it said. PTI TKP BNM