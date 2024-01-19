Chhattisgarh govt to organise musical show depicting 500-year struggle for Ram Temple

Raipur, Jan 19 (PTI) A musical programme will be organised by the Chhattisgarh government in Raipur on Saturday depicting the 500-year struggle for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

The event, titled 'A Tale of Ram Temple' will be held on the Police Ground and will be attended by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, while state culture and tourism minister Brijmohan Agrawal will preside over the function, he said.

"It is being held to mark the idol consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22. It will be an audio-visual show and will throw light on the 500-year fight for the Ram Temple. It will show how the birthplace of Lord Ram was freed and how a magnificent temple has been constructed there," he said.

Entry to the event, which will begin at 6pm, is free and the state government urged citizens to attend in large numbers. PTI COR BNM BNM