Chhattisgarh govt to provide free rice to poor families for next 5 years from Jan 2024

Raipur, Dec 26 (PTI) The BJP government in Chhattisgarh has decided to provide free rice to poor families for the next five years beginning January 2024, a government official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

This move will benefit more than 67 lakh beneficiaries, he said.

"The government has decided to provide free rice to poor families for the next five years under the Chhattisgarh State Food Security Act on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to extend for five years the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana covering 80 crore poor people," he said.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department on Tuesday issued a directive to all district collectors on the direction of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, he said.

Instructions have been given for free distribution of food grains as per the monthly entitlement for the next five years from January 2024 to December 2028 to the Antyodaya and priority category ration card-holders like the National Food Security Act.

This decision will benefit 67,92,153 eligible ration card holders of Antyodaya, priority, differently-Abled and single destitute categories who will get free rice through fair price shops as per eligibility, the official said. PTI TKP NSK