Chhattisgarh govt to recommend NIA probe into murder of cow shelter worker: CM

Raipur, Feb 22 (PTI) The state government will recommend a National Investigation Agency probe into the murder of a cow shelter worker in Kabirdham district, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

"Sadhram Yadav was brutally murdered by slitting his throat (last month). There was no enmity (between him and the accused), yet he was killed. It seems it was not the murder of a person but a murder of an ideology which requires a micro investigation," Sai told reporters this evening.

He said family members of Yadav met him in Raipur and demanded a high-level investigation and stern action against the accused.

"Considering their demand, the government has decided to recommend the case to the NIA for probe," the chief minister added.

Advertisment

Yadav (48) was killed allegedly by six men from a minority community on the outskirts of Kawardha city, the headquarters of Kabirdham district, on January 20.

All the six accused were arrested by the police and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was invoked.

According to the police, Ayaj Khan was the main accused in the crime.

Authorities had demolished a shop and other “illegal” encroachment in the front portion of the house of the main accused, officials had said. PTI TKP NSK