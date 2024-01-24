Chhattisgarh govt to renew 77 lakh ration cards in state; drive starts from Thursday

Raipur, Jan 24 (PTI) The newly elected BJP government in Chhattisgarh will launch a statewide drive for the renewal of all 77 lakh ration cards issued to beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System (PDS) on Thursday, an official here said.

Detailed instructions have been issued to all district collectors in connection with the drive, scheduled to conclude on February 29, he said.

A new mobile application has been created by the state’s Food Department for the purpose. Ration card holders can download it on their phones and submit applications online, the public relations department official said.

The app has been uploaded on the website of the Food Department (http://khadya.cg.nic.in/), he said.

For those beneficiaries who do not have Android mobile phones or where there is no mobile connectivity, provisions have been made for submission of applications for ration card renewal online and offline at fair price shops, he said.

The director of the Food Department has directed the collectors to use print and electronic media and ensure adequate publicity about the renewal drive at fair price shops, gram panchayats and local levels.

In areas with no mobile connectivity or a patchy network, certain exemptions can be given for renewal, he said.

Besides, collectors have also been asked to extend “special facilities to very elderly and physically disabled beneficiaries in the process”, he said.

For Antyodaya, priority, destitute and disabled categories ration card holders, the entire process of renewal will be free, while for the general category (Above Poverty Line or APL) ration card holders, Rs 10 will be charged through the app, he said. PTI TKP NR